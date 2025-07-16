Tesla Opens First Showroom in India; Anand Mahindra Responds to Elon Musk’s EV Commitment Post

EV car maker Tesla has officially opened its first showroom in India. Tesla’s entry marked a significant step in entering one of the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) markets. Anand Mahindra welcomed the company’s arrival in India with a post on X saying:

“Welcome to India, @elonmusk and @Tesla! One of the world’s largest EV markets just got even more exciting. Competition drives innovation — and there’s a long road ahead. Looking forward to seeing you at the charging station.”

This post has sparked excitement among EV enthusiasts and industry experts alike.

He also shared an 8-year-old post on his X (formerly Twitter) account that Elon Musk had originally shared. The post mentioned India’s ambitious plan to sell only electric cars by 2030.

Anand Mahindra replied to the post 8 years back, expressing his views on the challenging yet promising future of EVs in India.

As Tesla begins its journey in India, industry leaders like Anand Mahindra are optimistic but realistic about the road ahead — recognizing the opportunities and challenges involved in the nation’s transition to electric vehicles.

Welcome to India, @elonmusk and @Tesla.



One of the world’s largest EV opportunities just got more exciting.



Competition drives innovation, and there’s plenty of road ahead.



Looking forward to seeing you at the charging station. pic.twitter.com/7Uh2ziV0fp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 15, 2025











