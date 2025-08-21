Tharoor differs with Cong on Bill removing PM, CMs

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday voiced support for laying down rules to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, or ministers of states and union territories from their posts if they are arrested on serious criminal charges. Taking a slightly different stance from his party colleagues on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, which seeks to lay down said rules, Tharoor mentioned that while he does not know enough about the bills tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, “on the face of it,” it is “reasonable” that anyone doing wrong things should not be allowed to hold a political office in the country.

“As far as I am concerned, I don’t know those Bills well enough to give you a comment. On the face of it, it seems reasonable that anyone who does anything wrong should be liable to punishment and should not be holding a high constitutional office or a political office. I think that makes sense,” Tharoor told ANI at Parliament premises. The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days.

The Bill was tabled by Union Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. However, Tharoor’s remarks differ from the party’s leadership, who has termed the bills as “unconstitutional” and “draconian.” Party leader Priyanka Gandhi, taking strong exception to the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill said earlier today that the bill being touted as an anti-corruption measure is just a “veil over the eyes of people,” claiming that a Chief Minister could be arrested on fabricated charges and be removed from their post after 30 days without a conviction if the bill is passed.