South Indian Bank Scripts Another Record Quarter with Rs. 374 Cr. Net Profit

Key Highlights of Q3 FY26

Net Profit of the Bank for the quarter is up by 9% from Rs. 341.87 Cr. in Q3 FY25 to Rs. 374.32 Cr. in Q3 FY26

Net Profit of the Bank for the 9-month ended has increased by 9% to Rs. 1047.64 Cr. for Dec-25 when compared with Rs. 960.69 Cr. for Dec-24

Pre-Provisioning Operating Profit for quarter is up by 10% from Rs. 528.84 Cr. in Q3 FY25 to Rs. 584.33 Cr. in Q3 FY26

Non-Interest Income increased from Rs. 409.22 Cr. to Rs. 485.93 Cr., registering a growth of 19% on Y-o-Y basis

o Bank continues to maintain positive operating leverage for the 9-month ended Dec-25 with 7.44% increase in Net Total Income over 3.61% increase in Operating Expense compared to the 9-month period ended Dec-24

o Gross NPA reduced by 163 bps from 4.30% to 2.67% on Y-o-Y basis

o Net NPA dropped by 80 bps from 1.25% to 0.45% on Y-o-Y basis

o PCR excl. write off increased by 1177 bps from 71.73% to 83.5% Y-o-Y basis

o PCR including write off increased by 1050 bps from 81.07% to 91.57% Y-o-Y basis

o Return on Assets continued to remain above 1%

o Slippage Ratio reduced by 17 bps from 0.33% in Q3 FY25 to 0.16% in Q3 FY26

Deposits

Ø Retail Deposit grew by Rs. 13,142 Cr. from Rs. 1,02,421 Cr. to Rs. 1,15,563 Cr., showing an increase of 13% on Y-o-Y basis

Ø NRI Deposit grew by Rs. 2,833 Cr. from Rs. 31,132 Cr. to Rs. 33,965 Cr., showing an increase of 9% on Y-o-Y basis

Ø CASA grew by 15% on Y-o-Y basis with growth in Savings Bank by 14% and Current Account by 20% respectively

Advances

Ø Gross Advances grew by Rs. 9,798 Cr. from Rs. 86,966 Cr. to Rs. 96,764 Cr., showing an increase of 11% on Y-o-Y basis

Ø Corporate Segment went up by Rs. 3,397 Cr. from Rs. 34,956 Cr. to Rs. 38,353 Cr., showing an increase of 10% on Y-o-Y basis

Ø A and above rated Corporate Advance has increased by Rs. 3,560 Cr. from Rs. 21,068 Cr. to Rs. 24,628 Cr.

Ø Business segment (incl ML) went up by Rs. 2,007 Cr. from Rs. 16,546 Cr. to Rs. 18,553 Cr., showing an increase of 12%

Ø Gold Loan portfolio went up by Rs. 4,337 Cr. from Rs. 16,966 Cr. to Rs. 21,303 Cr., showing an increase of 26 % on Y-o-Y basis

Ø Vehicle Loan grew by 24% Y-o-Y from Rs. 1,938 Cr. to Rs. 2,393 Cr.

Y-o-Y growth Rs. in Crore

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended 31-12-2025 31-12-2024 Growth % Gross Advance 96,764 86,966 9,798 11.27% Retail Deposits 1,15,563 1,02,420 13,142 12.83% NRI Deposit 33,965 31,132 2,833 9.10% Current Deposits 7,090 5,927 1,163 19.62% Savings Deposits 30,549 26,903 3,646 13.55% CASA 37,640 32,830 4,809 14.65% CASA % 31.84% 31.15% 0.69% 2.21% Gross NPA % 2.67% 4.30% -1.63% -37.89% Net NPA % 0.45% 1.25% -0.80% -64.07% Net Interest Income 881 869 11 1.31% Other income 486 409 77 18.75% Operating Profit 584 529 55 10.49% Provisions excl tax 80 66 14 21.76% Profit before tax 504 463 41 8.84% Net Profit after tax 374 342 32 9.49%

While announcing the financial results, Mr. P. R. Seshadri, MD & CEO of the Bank, stated that the Bank’s well-defined strategy continues to underpin its strong business performance during the period. The Bank recorded healthy growth across all major segments – including Corporate, MSME, Housing, Auto and Gold loans – with a steadfast focus on maintaining asset quality.

He further highlighted that, in line with the Bank’s strategic intent of achieving Profitability through Quality Credit Growth, the Bank successfully onboarded fresh advances with a low risk profile. This approach, he noted, reflects the Bank’s continued commitment to sustainable growth, prudent risk management and value creation for all stakeholders.

Bank’s Capital adequacy Ratio stood at 17.84% in December 2025, indicating a strong capital position, underscoring the Bank’s sound capital management practices and capacity to support future business growth.