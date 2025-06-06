Tharoor Rejects US Mediation Proposal, Calls Pakistan Equivalence Unacceptable

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has categorically dismissed the prospect of mediation between India and Pakistan, emphasizing that such diplomatic intervention would create an inappropriate equivalence between terrorist perpetrators and their victims. Speaking after leading a multi-party Indian delegation's meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Washington, Tharoor articulated India's firm stance against treating both nations as equal parties in any mediation process.

The high-level diplomatic engagement took place on Thursday as part of India's comprehensive outreach effort following recent regional security developments, including the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent military response through Operation Sindoor. Tharoor, who headed the Indian delegation's engagement with American officials, described the interaction with Vice President Vance as exceptionally productive and clear in its messaging.

According to Tharoor, the American Vice President demonstrated complete understanding of India's position during their discussions. The Congress MP emphasized that the delegation successfully conveyed the fundamental principle that mediation inherently suggests parity between opposing sides, which cannot apply when one party provides sanctuary to terrorist organizations while the other represents a functioning multiparty democracy.

These statements come in direct response to US President Donald Trump's recent offer to facilitate dialogue between the South Asian neighbors, as well as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's subsequent appeal for American assistance in establishing comprehensive talks between the nuclear-armed nations. Tharoor's remarks signal India's unwillingness to accept any framework that treats both countries as equivalent actors in regional security matters.

The delegation's American visit represented the culmination of an extensive two-week diplomatic tour that included engagements across multiple continents. Tharoor characterized the five-day United States portion as particularly successful, crediting Indian embassy personnel for facilitating meaningful interactions with senior government officials, congressional representatives, policy research institutions, and diaspora communities throughout the country.

The broader diplomatic mission encompassed strategic stops in Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, reflecting India's comprehensive approach to international outreach following Operation Sindoor. Tharoor identified two primary objectives driving the delegation's efforts: explaining the circumstances and necessity behind India's military response, and strengthening bilateral relationships with visited nations.

The Indian delegation included parliamentarians from across party lines, featuring Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Milind Deora, and Tejasvi Surya, alongside former US Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu. This diverse composition underscored the cross-party consensus supporting India's position on security-related matters.

Concurrent with India's diplomatic efforts, a Pakistani delegation led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was also conducting meetings in Washington. The Pakistani team included several prominent political figures such as former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, former Information Minister Sherry Rehman, former Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, and former Foreign Secretaries Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tehmina Janjua.

Tharoor expressed confidence that the Indian delegation's engagements were more substantive and impactful than their Pakistani counterparts' activities. He noted that while Pakistani officials had publicized their meetings through social media, there was little evidence of American officials expressing public support or appreciation for Pakistan's positions. The Congress leader asserted that India's appointment schedule included more significant meetings with senators, congressmen, and government officials compared to the Pakistani delegation's itinerary.

Addressing Pakistan's attempts to present alternative narratives about regional security issues, Tharoor dismissed their arguments as ineffective. He specifically countered Pakistani claims of innocence and victimization, pointing to the documented origins of terrorist activities and Pakistan's role in providing safe havens for militant organizations. The Indian leader expressed confidence that India had successfully presented the stronger argument in this diplomatic competition.

When questioned about internal political discussions and media speculation within India, Tharoor chose to avoid engaging with domestic controversies while representing the country abroad. He indicated that appropriate time would be allocated for internal party discussions upon his return to India, emphasizing that his focus remained on presenting a united national front during international engagements.

The delegation's efforts reflect India's strategic approach to international diplomacy following significant security incidents, demonstrating the country's commitment to explaining its positions and maintaining strong bilateral relationships across multiple regions while firmly rejecting any framework that might legitimize terrorist activities through diplomatic equivalence.