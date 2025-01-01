Thousands flock to Puri to have ‘darshan’ of Lord Jagannath

Bhubaneswar: Thousands of devotees from across the country on Tuesday thronged the coastal city of Puri to have ‘darshan’ of the revered Lord Jagannath at the 12th-century shrine on the eve of the New Year. The devotees believe that beginning the year with the blessings of the holy triad brings prosperi-ty and happiness. Expecting massive footfall at the holy shrine on New Year’s Day, the district admin-istration and the temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements to manage the crowd and en-sure a smooth ‘darshan experience’ for the devotees.

The Puri district Superintendent of Police, Vinit Agrawal, on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for devotees at the Puri Jagannath Temple. Speaking about the measures, Agrawal said the Puri police have made extensive arrangements on the eve of New Year. “The temple is under strict security ar-rangements. Devotees are allowed to proceed for ‘darshan’ in an organised manner through the sev-en gates, and a block-wise system has been implemented to ensure that no inconvenience is caused. So far, the ‘darshan’ has been running smoothly,” said the Puri SP.

“Additionally, barricades have been set up from Market Square to the temple to streamline the flow of devotees. Ambulance services are also available to handle any health emergencies promptly. The entire city is under surveillance with CCTV cameras installed at key locations. We extend an open invi-tation to all devotees for the New Year celebrations,” added Agrawal. The devotees also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made at the temple to ensure a smooth and hassle-free ‘darshan’ of the holy triad.

Notably, Odisha police have also made elaborate security arrangements for the Zero Night and New Year’s celebrations in various cities across the State, especially in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The Commissioner ate Police have deployed three additional DCPs, five ACPs, 24 inspectors, 88 SI/ASIs and 36 sections of force to avoid any untoward incident during the zero-night celebrations. An adequate number of forces and police officials will also be deployed at important places in the cit-ies for New Year’s Day celebrations.