Threat calls against 2 UK-bound Air India flights

New Delhi: Security was tightened at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday after it received threats against two London-bound Air India flights scheduled for Thursday. According to the police, US-based secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has claimed that it will not allow these flights to operate.

"We have got inputs that the SFJ has threatened that two Air India flights scheduled for London on Thursday won't be allowed to operate. The security has been tightened," said Rajeev Ranjan, DCP, Indira Gandhi International Airport.

He said Khalistan Commando Force militant Gurupatwant Singh Pannu has threatened many people through voice calls that the two Air India flights from Delhi Airport will not be allowed to reach London.

Keeping the threat in mind, a meeting with all the stakeholders was conducted and the airport security was placed on alert.