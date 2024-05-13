Three dreaded Maoists with Rs 22 lakh bounty killed in Gadchiroli encounter

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): In a major operation, Maharashtra Police commandos shot dead at least three dreaded Maoists, including two women – carrying a total bounty of Rs 22 lakh on their heads – during a fierce gunbattle in the Gadchiroli forests, officials said here on Monday.

A team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Yatish Deshmukh carried out the operation in the jungles adjoining the Katrangatta village from where the police also recovered three automatic weapons and other arms and ammunition.

Following a tip-off that a gang of Maoists were hiding in the forests near the village, a crack team of commandos was sent for a combing operation when the outlaws suddenly opened indiscriminate fire at them.

Initially, the police ordered them to surrender, but when they did not pay heed, the commandos opened retaliatory firing in self-defence which continued for some time before the Maoists fled into the jungles.

In a subsequent search of the vicinity, the police came across the bullet-ridden bodies of three Maoists -- two women and a man, all hailing from Chhattisgarh.

The deceased women have been identified as Reshma Madkam (25), who was wanted for a murder, five encounters, and other crimes, carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh; and Kamla Madavi (24), wanted for two murders, five encounters, and other crimes carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh.

The other Maoist has been identified as Commander Vasu Samar Korcha, who was charged with one murder, five encounters, one dacoity, and other cases carrying a bounty of Rs 16 lakh on his head.

The police recovered one AK-47 rifle, one carbine, one Insas rifle, knives, several rounds of ammunition, personal belongings, and inflammatory literature left behind by the fleeing gang.

The police have appealed to the Maoists to surrender and join the national mainstream under the state government’s rehabilitation policy.