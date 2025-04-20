Three killed in flash floods in J&K’s Ramban; LG, CM express grief, vow help

At least three people were killed in a heavy hailstorm and multiple landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban early on Sunday, while more than 100 were rescued after heavy rain triggered flash floods, authorities said, adding that relief measures have been launched.

The officials said a cloudburst struck the Seri Bagna village of Ramban, resulting in the deaths of three persons, including brothers Aqib Ahmad and Mohd Saqib. They said about 40 residential houses were damaged after a flash flood hit Dharam Kund village.

Incessant rain triggered landslides and mudslides at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, closing the nearly 300-km highway for traffic.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the three deaths due to flash floods in Ramban.

"Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of precious lives due to the flash floods triggered by incessant rain in Ramban. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief," he said.

He said the district administration, State Disaster Response Force, and rescue teams were on the job to ensure swift relief, and all possible assistance is being extended to the affected families.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed grief at the tragedy.

“There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town. The National Highway stands blocked and unfortunately there have been 3 casualties and loss of property for a couple of families. I am in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Mr Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary," the Union Minister said on X.

“The district administration deserves appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives. Every kind of relief, both financial and otherwise, is being provided. The DC has been conveyed that, if need be, whatever more is required, can be provided from MP’s personal resources as well. The request is not to panic. We shall all, together, overcome this natural calamity," Dr Singh, who is also the MP from the area, posted.

In a post shared by the Chief Minister's Office on X, Omar Abdullah said he was extremely anguished by the tragic landslides and flash floods in Ramban that caused considerable damage to life and property.

"My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans.

"For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas," the chief minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary rushed to the affected areas to take stock of the situation.

"We are standing with the affected population in this hour of grief. The Chief Minister was supposed to visit the affected areas himself, but since he had reached Delhi very late due to a flight diversion, I am going there and reviewing the situation," Choudhary told reporters.

Ruling National Conference's President, Dr Farooq Abdullah, said his party's government would request the Centre for financial assistance to provide adequate relief to the affected families, noting that huge damage was reported in the Ramban and Banihal areas.

"The government is rushing its ministers to the affected areas and we will also request the Centre for financial assistance so that adequate relief is given to the people hit by the disaster," he said.

More than 100 trapped villagers were rescued by police personnel who rushed to the spot despite the continuous downpour and cloudbursts, the officials said, adding several vehicles were swept away in the flood caused by a stream overflowing.