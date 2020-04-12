TikTok star who ridiculed Corona threat tests +ve

Sagar: A TikTok star from Madhya Pradesh, who made fun of using masks for protection against Covid-19 in one of his videos, has now tested positive.

The 25-year-old, a resident of Sagar district, was kept in isolation at the Bundelkhand Medical College . In one of his old videos, he can be seen dismissing someone's request of wearing a mask saying, "Keep faith in God and not in a piece of cloth."

The youth later visited to his sister's house in Jabalpur and developed symptoms, after which his test was conducted and he was moved to the hospital's isolation ward.

But even after being hospitalised as a suspect, he took things lightly and uploaded videos from inside the ward. After testing positive, he uploaded two more videos, appearing gloomy and urging his followers to pray for his quick recovery.

"I will not be able to upload videos for a little while as I have been told I have coronavirus.

Please keep supporting me… please mujhe dua me yaad rakhna (keep me in your prayers)," he can be heard saying in one of the videos. This is the first case of the deadly virus in the Sagar district.