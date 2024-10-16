TN Police ask public not to fall prey to cyber scams

Live
The Tamil Nadu Cyber Police have warned the public not to fall prey to cyber scams under which fraudsters lure people with lucrative returns from the stock market, trading and part-time jobs.
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cyber Police have warned the public not to fall prey to cyber scams under which fraudsters lure people with lucrative returns from the stock market, trading and part-time jobs.
According to a police report, an increasing number of people are receiving messages claiming they can earn Rs 10,000 daily by completing easy tasks from home.
According to the cyber police, these messages often include a Telegram link.
After clicking on the link, users are directed to perform tasks after investing a certain amount. Initially, scammers request small investments of Rs 500 or Rs 1,000, and a small sum is paid after the first few tasks are completed successfully.
However, after gaining the victim's trust, scammers request larger investments, often in lakhs, providing separate links for these transactions.
Gullible investors, hoping to multiply their income, invest more money but never receive further payments.
Tamil Nadu Cyber Police urged people to be cautious of messages offering part-time jobs with promises of high earnings.
Another scam involves hoax phone calls, where individuals are told that a courier they sent to Shanghai or Europe has been detained in Mumbai, allegedly containing contraband items, including narcotics.
The callers then direct the individual to transfer money to escape this so-called "grave trap". The cyber police warn that many people, including celebrity sports stars, have been duped and remained silent after losing their money.
The police advise the public to immediately report such incidents to the cyber police, as these scams have become widespread, targeting people across multiple states.
Muthukumaran, a retired officer of the Tamil Nadu Police, told IANS that a large network is behind these scams.
He emphasised the importance of promptly registering a case with the cyber police to improve the chances of recovering lost money.
The cyber police have also announced plans to conduct a sustained awareness campaign to help prevent these scams from occurring.