TN: Sub Inspector injured in knife attack by murder accused, fires in self-defence

Chennai: A Sub Inspector (SI) with the Madurai Rural District Police opened fire in self-defence after being attacked by a murder accused near Perungudi in Madurai district on Monday.

The accused, identified as Moovendran, had been arrested in connection with the murder of police constable Malairasan, whose half-burnt body was found on March 18 along the Madurai-Thoothukudi Inner Ring Road.

A special police team had taken Moovendran, an autorickshaw driver, to the crime scene for reconstruction when he suddenly attacked Sub-Inspector Marikannan with a knife hidden at the spot. The officer sustained injuries on his left hand.

When Moovendran attempted to strike again, the SI drew his service pistol and shot the accused in the right leg in self-defence. Both the sub-inspector and the accused were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment.

Speaking to the media, Madurai Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind said, “Moovendran was asked to reenact how he committed the crime. He suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked SI Marikannan, who began to bleed. When the accused tried to attack again, the SI fired at him in self-defence.”

According to police, constable Malairasan—part of a special crime team in Sivaganga district—had approached Moovendran in Madurai for a ride to Arapalayam. Moovendran, who was accompanied by his friend Siva, initially refused. However, the constable, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, offered more money to persuade him.

While Malairasan attempted to transfer money using a payment app on his phone, Moovendran allegedly memorised the PIN. Struggling with debts, he then hatched a plan to murder the constable for money. He took the constable to a wine shop and forced him to consume more alcohol. When Moovendran shared his plan with Siva, the latter fled the scene in fear.

Moovendran later drove the constable to a secluded area along the Inner Ring Road, poured petrol on him, and set him on fire. After partially burning the body, he dumped it on the opposite side of the road.

During interrogation, Moovendran confessed that he approached two strangers after the murder, claiming he needed urgent money but his debit card wasn’t working. He used the constable’s phone to transfer Rs 40,000 each to the two men and made them withdraw the amounts from separate ATMs. Police also found that Siva, who was aware of Moovendran’s intentions, later took Rs 10,000 from him. A search is currently underway to locate Siva.