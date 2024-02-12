Too Many Camels Intruding Into Bharat’s Tent!

Hyderabad: The old story of a camel in the Arab’s tent is being repeated in India, that is Bharat! With a plethora of lollipops, incentives and concessions such as subsidy for Haj pilgrimage including Rs.50,000–Rs 60,000 equivalent to Saudi Riyal towards pocket money per person, hefty scholarships and pensions of all kinds, free or concessional housing and what not ; these so called minorities are like ants which eat away the very fabric of our society gradually but certainly.

While the term ' minority ' is an invention of post-Constitution era, due to the vested interests the game of taking the 'majority' for a ride is going on since over 7 decades! While it is undoubtedly true that the real minorities are the poor people belonging to all castes, religions, languages, creeds and regions, giving a special treatment to certain communities for the sake of appeasement is certainly not desirable.

The plague of minorityism has spread so violently to our body politic that the avowed principles of unity and integrity of the nation are in peril. A classic example of the shamelessness of the so called leaders of minorities is with regard to the land given for the construction of a mosque by the Supreme Court with a noble view of assuaging the feelings of the Muslim minority over demolition of Babri structure. A section of the Muslims considering their birth right to have a mosque at the cost of the public exchequer has been shedding tears over the Apex court 's gesture of giving land for the construction. If a Ram temple of gigantic structure has been built in Ayodhya today, the credit goes to millions of devotees who have liberally contributed for its construction. On the other hand, the wounded Muslims consider it as their fundamental right to suck the funds of the infidel Hindus who pay to the public exchequer in the form of direct and indirect taxes.

The Holy book Quran specifically forbids its followers to construct a mosque with the help of infidels (non-believers). Any kind of help either in the form of money or in kind given by the infidels for the construction of a mosque is considered ‘Haram’ by the holy Quran. This being so, why all this brouhaha over allotment of court ordered land and non-extension of financial support by the government for construction of a mosque at some 25 km away from the Ayodhya Ram temple?

A case of discriminatory example in favour of the Muslims is the State of Telangana which recently sanctioned Rs.2.46 crore to the State Waqf Board towards creation of amenities like water, electricity etc., for hosting a three day conference of the infamous Tablighi Jamaat. It is well known that the Tablighi Jamat has a dubious history as the hardcore Jehadi organization. It is banned in several countries, both Islamic and non- Islamic.

The curtain of opacity over its organizational structure, membership strength, details of individual and organizational members and sources of funds creates legible doubts about the genuineness and its real nature. Still the Telangana government patronised its 3 day international congregation through the Waqf Board! This Tablighi Jamat is the same organization which had conducted similar congregation in Nizamuddin, New Delhi, in blatant violation of corona guidelines during the corona epidemic. Not only that, hundreds of its participants had escaped from Delhi and spread the corona virus throughout the country. They also had abused, insulted and assaulted the medical and paramedical staff on duty while its Delhi headquarters head had gone underground to avoid the arrest. The reasons for the 'special' love of the state government' for Tablighi Jamat must be investigated by the central agencies such as National Investigation Agency (NIA).Beware, the modern day camels are at the old game of intruding into the tents of the innocent gullible Arabs. Any neglect towards their activities will only result into the repetition of this old story.

SHOCKING TO ASK ACCUSED TO PROVE HIS INNOCENCE: SC

Recently a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan while hearing an appeal for the grant of anticipatory bail observed that it was shocking to learn that Bihar police was expecting the accused to prove his innocence!

The bench while granting the anticipatory bail in the case titled, Mohd. Tauhid Vs. State of Bihar also directed the accused to cooperate with police during investigation.

LOC CANNOT BE ISSUED FOR LOAN RECOVERY: KARNATAKA HC

In a significant judgement the single judge bench of Karnataka High Court, Justice Krishna S. Dixit has held that under Section 21 of the Passport Act the Look Out Circular (LOC) cannot be issued by banks and other financial institutions to prevent the loan defaulters from going out of country.

In a case titled, Bavagithu Raghuram Shetty Vs. Bureau of Immigration the court declared the LOC as non-est. The petitioner in the instant case owes to the Bank of Baroda a sum of rupees 2,324 crores. However, the court directed the loan defaulter to give an undertaking to the bank that pending the litigation for recovery he would not alienate his property in any manner whatsoever.

UNION CABINET AGREES FOR SC REGIONAL BENCHES

The central government has accepted the recommendation of the Law Commission of India for setting up the regional benches of the Supreme Court.

Indeed, this was a main demand of the legal fraternity of the country. In south India, the South India Advocates JAC struggled relentlessly to achieve this goal.

Expressing joy over the government's decision to establish regional benches of the Apex court, S Nagender, President, South India Advocates JAC said that lawyers and litigant public are happy that finally their demand for the regional benches has been accepted.

The decision would go a long way in serving the people at their door -steps. He also emphasised that the southern bench should be located in Hyderabad as the city has the geographical advantage of being in the centre of the south India.

ICJ JUDGE HILARY CHARLES WORTH PRAISES INDIAN JUDICIARY

Justice Hilary Charleworth, a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in her foundation day lecture delivered at the Supreme Court of India eulogised the Indian judicial system and the respect it gives to the international law and conventions.

The visiting ICJ Judge said that in the present times both the ICJ and the Supreme Court of India were similarly placed in a situation where a fine balance between prevalent political situation and law has to be maintained.