Traffic advisory issued ahead of P-20 summit in Delhi

New Delhi: In view of Speakers and Parliamentary Representatives of about 27 counties participating in the P-20 summit which is scheduled to be held from Thursday to Saturday at Yashobhumi, the Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory regarding routes diversion and traffic regulation.

According to police, accommodation for all the visiting dignitaries have been arranged at the Leela Palace Hotel at Netaji Nagar, the Taj Mahal Hotel on Mansingh Road, the ITC Maurya Hotel and Taj Palace Hotel -, both on SP Marg, the Roseate House Hotel and JW Marriot Hotel, both in Aerocity.

"As per the programme received, on Thursday the delegates will proceed to Yashobhoomi in the morning from their respective hotels and will return in the evening. On Friday, they will leave from hotels to Yashobhoomi in the morning and will come back to their place of stay and in the late evening they will leave for Parliament House and will return to their place of stay after dinner," said the traffic police.

"Afterwards the delegation will start leaving for the Airport from the evening of Saturday to Sunday, as according to their flight itinerary," it added.

The traffic police further said that traffic movement will be regulated GKPO to Akbar Road, Panchsheel Marg to Teen Murti Marg, Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan flyover, Dwarka approach road to Palam flyover from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on all the three days as per the above-mentioned schedule.

However, uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles will be facilitated.

"General Public are advised to avoid the above mentioned roads/stretches. The commuters going to Railway Stations, Hospitals and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand so as to accommodate possible delays on the route. Avail public transport to help decongestion of roads," said the traffic police.