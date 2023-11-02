Tragic Collision Claims Life Of 30-Year-Old Documentary-Maker In South Delhi Motorcycle Accident

A tragic incident unfolded near South Delhi's Panchsheel Enclave, as a collision between two motorcycles claimed the life of a 30-year-old documentary-maker, Piyush Pal. The incident occurred on the evening of October 28, at approximately 9:30 pm, and Piyush was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital. Tragically, he lost his battle for life on October 31.



The Hauz Khas police station received a call about the incident at 10:11 pm, prompting immediate police response. Upon arrival at the scene, the two motorcycle riders involved in the collision, Piyush Pal and Bunty, had already been transported to different hospitals for medical attention.

CCTV footage of the accident revealed that Piyush Pal's motorcycle collided with a bike driven by Bunty, who worked as a driver in Gurugram. Based on Bunty's statement and the analysis of the CCTV footage, an FIR was registered against the motorcycle rider responsible for the collision. However, the situation took a tragic turn when news of Piyush Pal's death reached the authorities on Tuesday, around 6:00 pm.

Piyush Pal's friend, Sunny Bose, expressed shock and disbelief that the case was registered against Piyush, alleging that Bunty's motorcycle had rear-ended the victim's bike. He explained that Piyush was wearing a high-quality helmet and had been left lying in a pool of blood for over 20 minutes at the accident scene. Instead of offering immediate assistance, onlookers appeared more interested in capturing images and videos. It was only when a bike taxi aggregator and three other individuals stepped in that Piyush was transported to a nearby hospital.

According to Bose, Piyush was likely returning home from his swimming classes, and his biking speed was normal when the collision occurred as he was making a left turn. Bose criticized the delay in providing assistance, emphasizing that Piyush's life might have been saved had prompt help been offered. Piyush's mobile phone was ringing until 10 pm, but then it went offline. Furthermore, his Go-Pro camera, used for his documentary work, was missing.

The grieving family and friends are not seeking compensation but are fervently advocating for justice. Piyush Pal, survived by his father, mother, and a sister, aspired to create a documentary about the lives of Bollywood crew members, shedding light on their daily routines and challenges.

The senior police officer overseeing the case reported that another First Information Report (FIR) had been filed against Bunty under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).