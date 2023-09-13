Tragic Collision on Jaipur-Agra Highway Claims 11 Lives in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, a tragic incident occurred early on Wednesday when a trailer collided with a bus, resulting in the loss of 11 lives. This devastating accident unfolded on the Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra in Bharatpur District. The ill-fated bus, en route from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, met with the accident at approximately 4:30 am.

Following the road accident, immediate measures were taken to transport the injured individuals to the hospital.

The bus had come to a halt at the Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer collided with it from behind. Initially, the police reported the deaths of five men and six women at the scene. However, Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachawa later confirmed that the toll had risen to 11 people.

The individuals who tragically lost their lives in this accident were identified as Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, Madhuben (Lalji's wife), Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben, and Madhuben (the wife of Arvind). They hailed from Dihor in Gujarat's Bhav Nagar.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his heartfelt condolences for the passengers who lost their lives in this tragic accident. He tweeted, "The death of 11 people in the collision between a bus and a trailer, involving devotees who had come on a religious pilgrimage from Gujarat to Bharatpur, is extremely sad. Police and administration are at the scene, and the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the deceased and strength to their families. May all the injured recover swiftly."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed his condolences and tweeted, "The road accident near Bharatpur in Rajasthan is shocking. Pilgrims from Gujarat died in the accident. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families. I also pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured."