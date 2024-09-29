Tragic Death Of 19-Year-Old Dental Student In South Delhi

On Saturday afternoon, a tragic incident occurred in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area when a 19-year-old dental student fell from the fifth floor of a residential building, resulting in her death. The young woman, a first-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student, was alone at the time of the incident.



According to police reports, the student had previously resided in the building with her family but had moved to another house in the same locality about six months ago. On the day of the incident, she returned to her former residence alone.

While no suicide note was found, CCTV footage shows the young woman standing alone on the fifth floor of the six-story building shortly before the fall. Bablu Verma, a resident of the building, expressed confusion about the reason for her visit that afternoon.

Following the fall, the student was rushed to Batra Hospital and subsequently transferred to Majeedia Hospital. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Law enforcement officials have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The crime team has inspected the scene, and the body has been moved to AIIMS Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

This unfortunate event has left the local community in shock, raising questions about mental health awareness and support for young students. As the investigation continues, authorities are working to piece together the events leading up to this tragedy.