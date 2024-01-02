Tragic Incident Unfolds In Manipur's Thoubal District: Four Lives Lost, Five Critically Injured

In the Thoubal district of Manipur, tragedy struck on Monday evening as four lives were lost and five individuals suffered severe gunshot injuries, prompting the state government to enforce a more stringent curfew. The unfortunate incident unfolded in Lilong, situated approximately 12km away from the state capital, Imphal. Despite the acknowledgment of the killings by senior police officials, they had not yet reached the scene at the time of this report. Local residents in Lilong attested to the gunfire, sharing distressing images of the deceased victims.



An unnamed official disclosed, "One of the injured is reportedly in critical condition. We have received information that some of the attackers have been detained by locals, but verification is pending. The police are unable to access the village due to the presence of protesters." The heightened tension prompted the state government to intensify the night curfew in Manipur, with a comprehensive review of additional measures scheduled for the following day.

In a separate incident around 6 pm, a group of militants allegedly engaged in extortion in the Lilong Chingao area, triggering a protest by the local community. During the demonstration, the militants resorted to gunfire, resulting in eight individuals sustaining gunshot injuries, with four succumbing to their injuries. The aggrieved villagers responded by setting fire to the vehicles of the militants, who had purportedly demanded money while adorned in military attire.

A second official provided insight, stating, "The information available indicates that people gathered to protest the extortion attempt. During this, the militants opened fire, leading to at least eight people sustaining bullet injuries. Four of them have lost their lives. However, the police are yet to reach the scene due to ongoing protests and crowds." Chief Minister N Biren Singh denounced the violence in a video message, vowing to apprehend and punish the perpetrators. The Lilong area, primarily inhabited by Meitei Pangals, a Muslim community, has remained uninvolved in the persistent ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki groups.

The recent wave of violence unfolded merely two days after militants targeted Manipur police commandos, launching rocket-propelled grenades within their barracks. Additionally, a renewed escalation of ethnic violence transpired on Sunday evening near the border town of Moreh, where militants and security forces engaged in a exchange of fire. This incident follows a nearly one-month hiatus in ethnic strife, disrupted by a gunfight between Meitei and Kuki village volunteers last Saturday, resulting in one fatality. Ethnic tensions have gripped Manipur since early May, primarily involving clashes between the Meiteis, the state's most populous community, and the tribal Kukis. Despite a significant portion of the violence occurring immediately after May 3, sporadic clashes between communities have persisted.