Tragic Loss of Kareem Badawi: 18-Year-Old Student Killed in New Orleans Terrorist Attack

Kareem Badawi was an 18-year-old student who had just started college at the University of Alabama. He was from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and had gone to Episcopal School, where he was well-liked by everyone. People remembered him for being kind, hardworking, and full of potential. Sadly, on New Year's Eve, Kareem was killed in a terrorist attack in New Orleans. Friends honored him with tattoos that said "KB 1-1-2025."

Kareem graduated from Episcopal High School, where he was a star football player. He was very close to his teammate, Ethan Ott. The two became roommates in college and earned 4.0 GPAs in their first semester.

Kareem’s former football coach, Travis Bourgeois, remembered him as a kind and gentle person who was loved by everyone. He said, "He’s a very kind, gentle guy. People went to Kareem because he was a positive guy."

On New Year's Eve, Kareem met up with other Episcopal graduates in New Orleans. They planned to catch up and share stories. But after separating from the group, Kareem was tragically killed around 3:16 a.m. His father, Belal Badawi, said Kareem was excited to experience New Orleans' festivities.

Ethan and other friends honored Kareem by getting tattoos with his initials. The Episcopal School community held a private memorial for Kareem, and the chapel was full of people who wanted to pay their respects.