Live
- Nepal: Two months after deadly violence, pro-monarchy group to hold 'peaceful' protests tomorrow
- Sudan humanitarian crisis deepens as fighting continues: UN
- Google Unveils SignGemma: AI Tool to Translate Sign Language into Text by Year-End
- IPL 2025: Jitesh credits batting coach DK's advice for sensational knock of unbeaten 85 vs RCB
- TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra proposes Nara Lokesh for Working president
- Good monsoon to boost farm production, keep inflation in check: Report
- Test tour of England represents a significant turning point for Indian cricket: Pujara
- Bosch clocks 2 pc decline in Q4 net profit at Rs 554 crore
- Northeast holds key for India’s $30-trillion vision towards Viksit Bharat: PMO
- Supreme Court upholds delisting of ICICI Securities
TRAI launches consultation paper on assignment of more microwave spectrum
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released a consultation paper on the assignment of the microwave spectrum in 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, 21 GHz Bands, E-Band and V-Band.
New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released a consultation paper on the assignment of the microwave spectrum in 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, 21 GHz Bands, E-Band and V-Band.
TRAI has now invited written comments from stakeholders on the consultation paper, which has been placed on the regulator’s website (www.trai.gov.in), by June 25 and counter-comments by July 9.
The consultation paper has been issued in response to the request from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to provide recommendations under the TRAI Act, 1997, on issues such as the demand assessment and scope of service/ usage for spectrum in these bands, and the methodology of assignment of spectrum and associated terms and conditions, in line with the determination of scope of services/ usages by TRAI, i.e., "Access" or "Backhaul" or "Integrated Access & Backhaul," the official statement said.
Spectrum charges and related terms and conditions, such as spectrum cap, carrier aggregation for assignment of spectrum in these bands for backhaul purposes of commercial telecom services, are another issue that has been covered in the consultation paper.
DoT also sought TRAI recommendations on the quantum of spectrum to be earmarked for last-mile connectivity (Fixed Wireless Access) of commercial telecom services and methodology of assignment of spectrum and associated terms & conditions in non-IMT bands.
The quantum of spectrum to be earmarked for backhaul purposes for non-commercial or captive use and associated terms and conditions, including charges, have also been included in the consultation paper.
Besides, DOT had sought recommendations on the feasibility and technical parameters for allowing low-power, indoor, consumer device-to-consumer device usage on a licence-exempt basis in V-band.
According to the official statement, the comments and counter-comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form, to [email protected]. For any clarification or information, Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum & Licensing), can be contacted.