  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Transferred 57 times, IAS officer Khemka retires

Transferred 57 times, IAS officer Khemka retires
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Ashok Khemka, an eminent Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, celebrated for his integrity and principles, bid farewell to public...

New Delhi: Ashok Khemka, an eminent Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, celebrated for his integrity and principles, bid farewell to public service on Wednesday. His illustrious career, spanning 34 years and 57 transfers, stands as a testament to his resilience. A stalwart of the 1991 batch, Khemka shall retire as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department, a position he assumed in December 2024.

Khemka’s name ascended to the national stage in 2012, when he annulled the mutation of a Gurugram land deal tied to Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Congress party.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick