Transferred 57 times, IAS officer Khemka retires
Highlights
New Delhi: Ashok Khemka, an eminent Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, celebrated for his integrity and principles, bid farewell to public service on Wednesday. His illustrious career, spanning 34 years and 57 transfers, stands as a testament to his resilience. A stalwart of the 1991 batch, Khemka shall retire as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department, a position he assumed in December 2024.
Khemka’s name ascended to the national stage in 2012, when he annulled the mutation of a Gurugram land deal tied to Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Congress party.
