Trapped leopard rescued

Dhenkanal: A five-year-old leopard was rescued near Dadarghati under Dhenkanal forest division on Thursday. According to reports, the leopard was rescued from a wire trap laid for hunting wild boar. The animal was trapped in the wire and was unable to move for hours.

On being informed, the Rapid Response Team, Kapilash Zoo veterinary doctor, biologists from Keonjhar and Dhenkanal rushed to the spot and tranquilised the leopard. It had sustained light wound and was administered pain killer.

Divisional Forest Officer Sumit Kumar Kar said they found light wound on the leopard’s leg. Immediate treatment was provided to the leopard under constant observation, he said. The leopard was transported to Nandankanan zoo for further treatment.