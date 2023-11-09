Live
TRF terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian
The terrorist killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Kathohalan area of South Kashmir's Shopian district has been identified, said officials on Thursday, adding that he belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF).
Police said acting on specific information regarding the presence of the terrorist in the Kathohalan area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police and Army.
"During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter," police said.
Police said in the ensuing encounter, one local terrorist identified as Maiser Ahamd Dar alias Adil, resident of Vishroo Payeen, linked with proscribed terror outfit TRF was killed, and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.
"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation," police said.
The Resistance Front (TRF) is a proxy outfit of terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba and came into existence in 2019.