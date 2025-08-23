Tribute to Vitthalbhai Patel: HM Amit Shah to kick off Speakers’ Conference tomorrow

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick off discussions on the role of leaders of the pre-Independence Central Legislative Assembly in the freedom struggle by inaugurating the All India Speakers’ Conference 2025 in the Delhi Assembly on Sunday.

The two-day conference, being organised on August 24 and 25, will commemorate 100 years of Veer Vitthalbhai Patel as the first elected Indian Speaker of a legislature.

Special discussions on ‘India as the Mother of Democracy’ and ‘Role of Artificial Intelligence and its relationship with transparency, accountability and trust in governments’ are also lined up at the event, said Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta.

The conference, proposed to end with an address by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, will also feature an exhibition, discussion and screening of a specially commissioned documentary celebrating Vitthalbhai Patel’s role in the making of the Constitution and parliamentary institutions, his life, parliamentary contributions, and role in India’s freedom movement.

“The Delhi Legislative Assembly stands as the first Parliament in the country from where revolutionaries and national leaders raised the call for freedom that spread across India,” said Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta.

The thematic sessions will include: The role of pre-Independence Central Legislative Assembly leaders in the freedom struggle and social reforms; Artificial Intelligence and its relationship with transparency, accountability, and trust in governments; and India as the Mother of Democracy.

The Speaker stated that 29 Speakers and 17 Deputy Speakers of State Legislative Assemblies, and six Chairmen and four Deputy Chairmen of State Legislative Councils from across the nation, have confirmed their participation.

Participants would be coming from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab and other states.

He said key speakers at the conference will include: Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha; Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism; Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.



