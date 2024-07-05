Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's Controversial Remark Sparks Row

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has ignited controversy with a crude remark directed at National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma.



Moitra commented on a video showing Rekha Sharma’s arrival at the site of the Hathras stampede. The footage depicted a man holding an umbrella for Sharma, prompting a social media user on X to question why she couldn't carry her own umbrella.

In response, Mahua Moitra tweeted, "She (Rekha Sharma) is too busy holding up her boss's pajamas."

This remark drew sharp criticism from the NCW, which demanded an FIR be registered against Moitra.

“The National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of the derogatory remark made by Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament, against Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW. The crude remarks are outrageous and a violation of a woman's right to dignity,” the NCW stated.

The NCW further added, “An FIR should be registered against Mahua Moitra and a detailed action report should be communicated to the Commission within 3 days.”

In response, Moitra challenged the Delhi Police to take action against her, saying, “Come on, Delhi Police; please take action immediately on these suo moto orders. (I) am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest.”

Moitra also added, “I can hold my own umbrella.”

In retaliation, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi shared a photo showing another person holding an umbrella over Mahua Moitra's head and commented, “And BTW whose pajamas are you holding this time around?”