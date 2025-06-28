Trinamool disowns student leader

Kolkata: After the 'gang-rape' of a law student in Kolkata triggered a political firestorm, the Trinamool Congress has admitted that the main accused is linked to the party's student wing but insisted that this would not come in the way of him getting the strictest possible punishment.

The law student was allegedly raped at the South Calcutta Law College by Monojit Mishra - a 31-year-old former student of the college, who is now a practising lawyer - and two students, identified as 19-year-old Zaib Ahmed and 20-year-old Pramit Mukhopadhyay. Monojit Mishra is a member of the Trinamool Congress' student wing and the BJP has shared photographs of him with senior members of the ruling party, including MP, National General Secretary and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, and Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Holding a press conference on Friday, Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said in Bengali, "The West Bengal Assembly had passed the Aparajita Bill (on death penalty for rape convicts) and it has still not been made a law. Why? Because the BJP has blocked it.

We don't want to do politics. If you are serious, support the bill. A woman's body is not a battleground for your politics. It has to be respected."