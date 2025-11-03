Trophy was won in the final, but the hearts in semifinal

The night India conquered the world, the celebrations in Navi Mumbai were deafening — but the echoes of that semifinal against Australia still refuse to fade.

In a watershed moment for Indian cricket, the national women’s team etched their name in history by winning their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a pulsating final at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night.

Yet, ask any fan, and they’ll tell you: the real turning point came a match earlier, when India chased down an unbelievable 338 to stun Australia in the semifinal.

That chase, led by Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten century, was pure magic — a blend of poise, power, and defiance. Alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah scripted one of Indian cricket’s most iconic nights, taking on a mighty Australian attack with fearless strokeplay and ice-cool composure.

“The final gave us the trophy, but the semifinal gave us goosebumps,” wrote one fan on social media. Another called it “the match that changed everything.” It was a night that blurred the line between sport and emotion — a collective roar of belief that carried India all the way to glory.

By the time the final arrived, India were a team transformed — sharper, calmer, unstoppable.

With disciplined bowling and inspired leadership, they sealed the title and the moment women’s cricket in India had long awaited.

For fans, though, this triumph will forever live in two frames — the final that crowned them champions, and the semifinal that made them unforgettable.

As the tricolour soared high and the players embraced in tears of joy, the moment marked not just a World Cup triumph — but the dawn of a new era for Indian women’s cricket.