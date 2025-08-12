Trust launched to empower differently-abled

Bhubaneswar: The Brains Iconic Charitable Trust, a socio-cultural organisation, was launched here on Monday. The Trust aims to foster social and economic self-reliance among women, students and differently-abled individuals across Odisha.

The ceremony, presided over by Trust’s President, Ashok Kumar Bhuyan, was attended by Padma Shri Ashok Kumar Mahapatra as the chief guest. Mahapatra praised the Trust’s vision to empower differently-abled individuals in tribal areas, calling it a commendable initiative. He emphasised that identifying and nurturing the inherent skills of women is key to making them self-reliant. “With collective societal support, this vision can achieve far-reaching success,” he added.Bairagi Charan Patnaik, a guest of honor, announced that the Trust will launch pilot projects in five tribal districts of Koraput, Kandhamal, Boudh, Keonjhar and Bhadrak.