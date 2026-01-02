Tusker tramples woman to death

Angul: A 29-year-old woman was trampled to death by a tusker at Saharagada Sunabhuin village on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the irate locals blocked Bantala-Angul road and blamed the forest officials for negligence in handling the elephant herd near their village. The blockade lasted for more than four hours. It was lifted after the forest authorities assured the villagers that steps will be taken to chase away the herd.

The deceased was identified as Jhili Behera, wife of Sumanta Behera. She was attacked by the tusker when she went to fetch water from the tube-well, 100 metres from her house. The weather was foggy and the visibility poor. She could not see the elephant approaching towards her.

Her body was sent for post-mortem by Bantala police. Forest officials, meanwhile, have paid Rs 60,000 compensation as first instalment pending the final payment of Rs 10 lakh after verification.

A herd of seven elephants could be seen near the village while forest squads are keeping vigil, said the Assistant Conservator of Forests Bidya Sagar.