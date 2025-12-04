  1. Home
'Twisting history': Cong slams Rajnath's Nehru-Babri remark

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 8:44 AM IST
Twisting history: Cong slams Rajnaths Nehru-Babri remark
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of “twisting and turning history”, criticising him for his remarks that the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to build the Babri Masjid using public funds but that Sardar Patel did not allow his plans to succeed.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the remark a distraction, saying these issues are raised to avoid discussions on matters that are important.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi chose not to respond to Singh’s assertion, declining comment when reporters approached him outside Parliament.

CongressRajnath SinghNehru–Babri Masjid ClaimPolitical ControversyPriyanka GandhiParliamentary Reactions
