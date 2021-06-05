Twitter Restored Verification Badge On Venkaiah Naidu's Personal Account

New Delhi: On Saturday, Twitter removed the blue badge from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's personal Twitter handle, @MVenkaiahNaidu. The verified blue tick on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's personal account was later reinstated. The blue tick remained as it is on the official handle of India's Vice President, @VPSecretariat, which has 9.3 lakh followers. His personal Twitter account has a following of over 13 lakh people.

The Vice President's official Secretariat claimed Naidu's personal Twitter handle, @MVenkaiahNaidu, had been inactive for a long time and that Twitter had withdrawn the blue badge. They claimed that Twitter was working on returning the verification badge. The most recent tweet from the personal account was sent on July 23 of last year.





Always been a strong and vocal admirer of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and worshipper of Goddess Bhawani.



Reminded Members that as per conventional practice at the time of taking oath, no slogans are given.



No disrespect at all. — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) July 23, 2020

Officials claimed they contacted Twitter after discovering the blue tick had been withdrawn this morning. The blue tick badge was reinstated before 10.30 a.m., they claimed.

According to Twitter, the account has been offline since July 2020. The Vice President tweets under the official Twitter handle @VPSecretariat. The confirmed badge has now been restored, according to the statement.

As per Twitter guidelines, the blue verified symbol on Twitter informs users that a public-interest account is genuine. The account must be authentic, prominent, and active in order to get the blue badge. By authenticating an account's identity with Twitter in order to be verified, it hopes to encourage and preserve trust amongst users on the network. The verification is part of social media platforms' mission to support the public conversation by notifying people of the validity of accounts while taking public interest into account.

Government companies, brands, and non-profit organizations, news organizations and journalists, entertainment, sports and esports, activists, organizers, and other significant individuals are among the six types of prominent accounts that Twitter now validates.

Twitter states that it may remove a Twitter account's blue verified badge and verified status at any time and without notice if the account's username (@handle) changes, the account becomes inactive or incomplete, or the account's owner is no longer in the position for which they were initially verified. Twitter also explained that it may also take away the blue verified badge from accounts found to be in serious or repeated violations of the Twitter Rules, such as impersonation, purposefully misleading people on Twitter by changing their display name, or bio misconduct that result in immediate account suspension or repeated violations in Tweets.

Meanwhile, RSS Delhi state executive member Rajiv Tuli claims that Twitter had removed RSS office bearers' blue ticks. Rajiv Tuli stated, "Venkaiah Naidu is not the only one." Suresh Joshi, commonly known as Bhaiyyaji Joshi, has had his blue tick removed from his Twitter handle.