Two boys returning home killed in accident after cricket match in Maharashtra

YAVATMAL: Two minor boys, who were returning to Wardha after playing in a local 20-20 cricket match, were killed when their car met with an accident on a road over-bridge in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Sunday.

Three other boys, who were also on way back home after participating in the match, and father of one of the deceased were injured in the mishap that took place near Chapdoh village on Saturday evening, an official at Avdhutwadi police station said.

The deceased were identified as Jayesh Praveen Lohia (11) and Akshad Abhishek Baid, (11) both from neighbouring Wardha district, located around 70 km from here, he said.

Lohia's father, who was driving the car, apparently lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle crashed into a railing of the bridge, the official said.

The two boys died on the spot, he said.

Three other match participants and Lohia's father sustained injuries and they were admitted to a government hospital in Yavatmal, the official said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem, he added.