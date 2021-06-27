Two low intensity explosions at Jammu Air Force Station

Jammu, June 27: Two low intensity explosions took place early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.

The explosions happened at 2 a.m. Bomb disposal and forensic teams are at the Airport and cordoned off the entire area.

"One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area," said Indian Air Force in a statement.

The force said that there was no damage to any equipment. "Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies," IAF said.

Security agencies suspect that drones were used to drop bombs at the Air Force station.

The security establishments stated that there is suspicion that drones were used to drop IED inside the airport to trigger the blast.

They also cited that drones were used to drop weapons in the past as it cannot be detected by radar.