Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Two low intensity explosions at Jammu Air Force Station

Explosions at Jammu Air Force Station( File Pic)
x

Explosions at Jammu Air Force Station( File Pic)

Highlights

Two low intensity explosions took place early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.

Jammu, June 27: Two low intensity explosions took place early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.

The explosions happened at 2 a.m. Bomb disposal and forensic teams are at the Airport and cordoned off the entire area.

"One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area," said Indian Air Force in a statement.

The force said that there was no damage to any equipment. "Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies," IAF said.

Security agencies suspect that drones were used to drop bombs at the Air Force station.

The security establishments stated that there is suspicion that drones were used to drop IED inside the airport to trigger the blast.

They also cited that drones were used to drop weapons in the past as it cannot be detected by radar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X