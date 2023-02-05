Two open fire in Gujarat village, injure 3

Patan: Three people suffered gun wounds when two persons opened fire in different places of Dunavada village in this Gujarat district.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the duo.

Deputy Superintendent of Police D.D. Chaudhary told media persons that on Friday evening owing to a personal rivalry, Himanshu Parmar and one more person opened fire on Sonaji Patni and his son Vijay. The accused had fired three rounds on father and son injuring them. They were rushed to a government hospital in Dharpur.

Later, Himanshu and his accomplice fired three rounds at one Shivabhai Suthar's house in the same village. He was in a relationship with Suthar's daughter who had severed all ties with the accused. After committing the crime, when the accused were fleeing, they came across Shivabhai on the road, on whom they fired three rounds injuring him seriously. He was rushed to Government hospital at Ahmedabad for treatment, said the officer.