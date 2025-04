Two siblings killed after LPG cylinder explodes

New Delhi : Two children lost their lives, and one person was injured in a fire after an LPG cylinder exploded in Delhi’s Manohar Park area.

The tragic incident occurred near Ashok Park Metro Station in Wazirpur around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon receiving the emergency call, two fire tenders were dispatched to the location. The fire brigade team managed to control the blaze, but three people suffered severe burns.

The injured were immediately rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, where doctors declared the siblings, 12-year-old Sakshi and 9-year-old Akash, dead.

The children’s mother, Savita, stated that while she was cooking, clothes hanging near the kitchen caught fire. At that time, her son and two daughters were in the room.

While Savita and one of her daughters, Meenakshi, were able to come out safely, her elder daughter, Sakshi, and son, Akash, got trapped in the fire.

When Savita called for help, the landlord’s son and other tenants pulled out the two children. However, both children sustained severe burns. They were taken to the Acharya Bhikshu Hospital Moti Nagar, where the doctors declared them dead due to 100 per cent burns.

The third victim, identified as Sandeep Pathak, sustained five per cent burns and is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the fire erupted following a blast in an LPG cylinder stored inside the house.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the explosion.