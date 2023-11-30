Live
- West Indies's Dowrich announces retirement, pulls out of ODI series with England
- BJP looks set to return to power in Rajasthan
- Congress set to wrest Madhya Pradesh from BJP
- Congress leads BJP in Chhattisgarh: Exit Poll
- ShiftED 2023, Hyderabad: Breaking Barriers To International Education
- Dixon’s Rs 256 cr Noida facility to manufacture Xiaomi smartphones
- AAP is set to launch its "Main Bhi Kejriwal" signature campaign from December 1st
- World Aids Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, HIV/AIDS Treatment, Prevention, and Myths
- Food Future Foundation and Country Delight Promote Children’s Health
- Two terror modules busted at Handwara in J&K
Just In
Two terror modules busted at Handwara in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with security forces has busted a terror module in Handwara by arresting two operatives associated with the LeT.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with security forces has busted a terror module in Handwara by arresting two operatives associated with the LeT.
The police have also recovered arms from the possession of the terrorists, officials said on Thursday.
"Handwara Police along with the teams of the Army and the CRPF busted a terrorist module of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF and recovered arms from Tutigund forest on the disclosure of terrorist associates Pervaiz Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Rustam Dar and Showkat Ahmad Shergujri son of Ghulam Mohammad Shergujri, both residents of Tutigund Handwara," police said in a statement.
“An FIR has been registered and further investigation has been taken up. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the said case," police said.