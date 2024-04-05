Live
Just In
Two terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Uri
Another terrorist was killed on Friday in the Uri sector of the Line of Control (LoC) where an infiltration bid was foiled by the security forces, said officials here.
The officials said the terrorist was killed during the operation against an infiltrating group in Sahura Nala in the Uri sector taking the number of killed to two.
After noticing suspicious movement on the LoC, the security forces challenged the group of infiltrating terrorists in the early hours of Friday.
In the resulting firefight, one terrorist was initially killed while another was killed as the operation progressed.
“The infiltration bid has been foiled. Searches are now going on in the area,” officials said.
The identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained, officials added.