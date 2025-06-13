Two top Maoists caught in Malkangiri

Bhubaneswar: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Odisha Police arrested two notorious Maoists on Friday following an exchange of fire in the jungles of Malkangiri district. The arrested Maoists are Kesha Kawasi (32), an area committee member (ACM) of Kangerghati, and Rakesh alias Sanu Kunjam (30), ACM of Andhra-Odisha border Maoist military platoon. Both of them hail from Chhattisgarh. They were apprehended by the security forces from an area near Sodiguda and Tentuliguda villages under Mathili police station.

The two Maoists were involved in multiple cases of attacks, improvised explosive device (IED) blasts against security forces in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and have multiple FIRs registered against them.

Commandant of BSF's 2nd battalion Varunendra Pratap Singh and Malkangiri SP Vinod Patil said the two were caught by the joint forces who were operating in the area based on "credible" intelligence inputs.