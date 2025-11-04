Two women devotees swept away

Berhamapur: In a heart-rending tragedy on the sacred morning of Panchuka, two women were swept away in Ghodahada river at Sevak Tikarapada village under Digapahandi block in Ganjam district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Lalita Padhi (64) and Sabita Gauda (40), both residents of Sevak Tikarapada. The incident occurred when around 40 women from the village had gathered at the riverbank for a holy dip, marking the auspicious observance of Panchuka, the concluding days of the holy Kartika month. Lalita was first swept away while trying to catch her saree and Sabita was also dragged into the water by the current when she tried to save Lalita’s life. Eyewitnesses said the women were swept away by the strong undercurrent. The other devotees raised an alarm, following which local youths rushed to the spot. Fire Brigade personnel recovered the bodies of the two women 1 km downstream near Golanda. They were rushed to Digapahandi Community Health Centre (CHC) where doctors declared them brought dead.

Sources said a 20-foot deep pit had formed in the riverbed due to the continuous discharge of water in full force from Ghodahada dam following the recent cyclone Montha. The concealed depression turned into a deadly trap for the unsuspecting devotees.

Villagers, mourning the untimely deaths, have urged the administration to instal warning signboards and safety barricades to avert such tragedies.