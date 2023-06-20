Uma Bharti hits out at Jairam Ramesh for remarks on Gita Press

Bhopal: BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti hit out at the Congress on Tuesday for "criticising" the decision to felicitate 'Gita Press' Gorakhpur with Gandhi Peace award.

The veteran BJP leader said that the Congress seems to have taken the path of Islam and Christianity without realising that communities like Christians and Muslims also have respect for the Gita Press.

Bharti made the remarks in response to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's tweet, in which he termed the decision to felicitate the Gita Press with the Gandhi Peace Prize a "travesty".

"The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been conferred on the Gita Press at Gorakhpur which is celebrating its centenary this year. There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the running battles it carried on with him on his political, religious & social agenda. The decision is really a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse," Ramesh said in a tweet on Monday.

Bharti said that people like Jairam Ramesh who are sitting on big posts in the Congress "may not know that what is printed in the Gita Press, Gorakhpur".

She further termed the the Congress leader's remark "highly shameful and condemnable".