Undertrial killed inside Delhi court lock-up
New Delhi: In a major security lapse, an undertrial prisoner who was brought to Saket Court for a hearing on Thursday was killed inside court's lock-up after two men allegedly kicked him repeatedly and smashed his head against the wall in the presence of several prisoners.
Aman (24), who was facing trial in an attempt to murder case, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors.
