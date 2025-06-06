  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Undertrial killed inside Delhi court lock-up

Undertrial killed inside Delhi court lock-up
x
Highlights

New Delhi: In a major security lapse, an undertrial prisoner who was brought to Saket Court for a hearing on Thursday was killed inside court's...

New Delhi: In a major security lapse, an undertrial prisoner who was brought to Saket Court for a hearing on Thursday was killed inside court's lock-up after two men allegedly kicked him repeatedly and smashed his head against the wall in the presence of several prisoners.

Aman (24), who was facing trial in an attempt to murder case, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick