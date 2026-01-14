Unidentified assailants open fire at Delhi gym

New Delhi: Unidentified assailants opened fire at a gym in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, triggering panic in the area, police said on Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident, which occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they said.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang purportedly claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post. According to the post, the gym was targeted as a call from the gang to its owner went unanswered.

Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the post. After receiving information about the firing at R K Gym, police teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Forensic teams were also called in to collect evidence, they said.

“A live cartridge was recovered from the spot. A case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace the assailants,” a senior officer said.