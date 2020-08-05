Union Agriculture Minister launches Sahakar Cooptube NCDC Channel

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday launched the Sahakar Cooptube NCDC Channel, a new initiative by National Cooperative Development Corporation.

The YouTube channel of NCDC India seeks to encourage farmers and the youth to take benefits of cooperatives. The videos will be aired on the new channel.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Tomar said that his Ministry is at the forefront of operationalizing different aspects of Atma Nirbhar Bharat call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, Cooperatives have a major role in the country in realizing the Prime Minister's dreams.

Mr Tomar said, "Cooperatives are part of our culture. Through this channel, our effort should be to facilitate the involvement of the youth in the cooperative movement." He added, "Formation of new cooperatives is a prerequisite for bringing new life and dedication in the realm of the cooperative movement."



The Minister also launched guidance videos produced by NCDC on 'Formation and Registration of A Cooperative' for eighteen different states in Hindi and regional languages.





राष्ट्रीय सहकारी विकास निगम (एनसीडीसी) द्वारा नई पहल के रूप में सहकार कॉपट्यूब चैनल की लांचिंग के इस मौके पर सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई व शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) August 4, 2020

The guidance videos in different languages covering 18 states would also strengthen and deepen the major initiatives of our government to promote and form 10,000 farmer-producer organisations (FPOs), he said in a statement.



Mr Tomar said that the Union Government under Atma Nirbhar Bharat has recently announced a series of transformative measures and sector-specific financial packages to help agriculture.

Further, the minister said NCDC as an apex-level statutory institution under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has achieved tremendous success with cumulative financial assistance to cooperatives to the tune of Rs 1,54,000 crore.

The initiatives are steps towards One Nation One Market with the objective for India to become a food factory of the world.