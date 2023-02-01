Union Budget 2023 Priorities Outlined by Nirmala Sitharaman: 7 Key Focus Areas

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the seven key priorities of the 2023 Union Budget on Wednesday, stating that they work together and act as the Saptarishi guiding the government during Amrit Kaal.

Amrit Kaal is a term coined by the Modi government to mark the 25-year period leading up to 2047 when India will commemorate 100 years of independence. It represents the government's roadmap for the next 25 years.

The seven priorities are:

Inclusive Development

Reaching the Last Mile

Infrastructure and Investment

Unleashing Potential

Green Growth

Youth Power

Financial Sector

Emphasizing the significance of inclusive development, Ms. Sitharaman stated that the government's policy of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" has benefitted numerous groups, including women, SCs, STs, OBCs, and other disadvantaged communities.

In the health sector, 157 new nursing colleges will be established, and a new program promoting pharmaceutical research will be launched. The government will also encourage joint public and private medical research through select ICMR labs.

Ms. Sitharaman also announced a mission to eradicate Sickle Cell Anemia (SCA) by 2047.

In the education sector, a National Digital Library will be created for children and adolescents, and states will be encouraged to establish physical libraries at the panchayat and ward levels.