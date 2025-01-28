  • Menu
Union Budget 2025 Expectations: Key Highlights for Infrastructure, Tax Breaks, and More

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on 1st February 2025. Expectations include support for infrastructure, farming, small businesses, and tax breaks for the middle class.

On 1st February 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in the parliament.

Many people are hoping that the budget will support the growth of infrastructure, farming, and small businesses. The government may spend on projects like railways, roads, and defence. However, there may not be a big increase in the total spending.

Taxpayers are also expecting some tax breaks. This means workers and middle-class families might pay less tax. The budget could also offer support for health insurance and pensions.

The budget session will begin on 31st January and end on 13th February 2025. Stay tuned for more updates when the budget is announced!

