Live
- Arun Pandey 3.0 set to revolutionise lottery industry with Great Goa Games (GGG)
- How Organisations Can Support Mobile Workforces with Diabetes - From Prevention to Management
- Google Rolls Out Real-Time Spam Detection Feature for Pixel Users
- Marriott international and Samhi hotels announce strategic expansion, sign agreement to open three more properties in india
- Telangana Group-4 Results Declared: 8,084 Candidates Selected for 8,180 Posts
- 2024 Is Shaping Up to Be the Smallest Black Friday Ever: GoDaddy Study
- LG LAUNCHES NEW XBOOM SERIES, WITH POWERFUL SOUND WITH PORTABILITY AND STYLE
- KLH Bachupally's AI and ML Expo Hosts a Fusion of Student Innovation and Industry Expertise
- Children Should Enjoy Their Childhood and Build a Bright Future – District Judge D. Rajesh Babu
- Protest at Nagarkurnool District Collectorate Against Attack on Officials
Just In
Union Minister Alleges 'Land Jihad' By Powerful Waqf Board In Kerala
- In a controversial claim, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje accuses the Waqf Board of illegally seizing land from farmers and the poor in Kerala, calling it a case of "land jihad."
- Karandlaje claimed that the residents of Munambam rightfully owned the land until 2019 and demanded that it be returned to them retrospectively.
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has made incendiary allegations that a "powerful land mafia" is attempting to unlawfully seize lands from farmers and the underprivileged using false Waqf claims in Kerala.
Karandlaje's remarks came after she visited Munambam in Ernakulam district, where around 600 families are protesting against the Waqf Board's claim over the land they have been occupying. The minister accused the group of engaging in what she termed as "land jihad."
Karandlaje claimed that the residents of Munambam rightfully owned the land until 2019 and demanded that it be returned to them retrospectively. She questioned the exponential growth of Waqf Board's landholdings, from just 10,000 acres in 1954 to 38 lakh acres today, making it the third-largest landowner in India.
The minister alleged that similar land takeovers by the Waqf Board are occurring across the country, with around 29,000 acres being seized in Karnataka alone. She promised the protesters that she would bring their concerns to the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
Residents of Cherai and Munambam have maintained that the Waqf Board is wrongfully claiming their lands and properties, despite having registered deeds and tax payment receipts. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured the protesters that their grievances will be addressed, but the hunger strike led by the Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samiti continues for the 33rd day.