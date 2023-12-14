Live
- Tata Technologies sets up innovation centre in Coimbatore
- Meta’s Threads now available for 448 mn European people
- Ayushmann talks about professional highs, personal lows in 2023
- Kushee Ravi looks exciting on her Telugu debut
- All central agencies to follow CBI Manual in digital seizures and searches: Centre to SC
- Gajwel defeat made him stronger, says Etela Rajender
- Aadhi Pinisetty all set to thrill with ‘Sabdham,’ Nani unveils first look
- Parliament security breach: Accused shot video of protest, shared it with Kolkata-based man
- Army rescues 1,217 stranded tourists in Sikkim
- Musk’s X faces privacy complaint over ads targeted on sensitive data
Just In
Union Minister calls meeting of Punjab, Haryana CMs on SYL issue on Dec 28
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that a meeting of the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss the issue of Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal has been called by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Chandigarh on December 28.
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that a meeting of the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss the issue of Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal has been called by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Chandigarh on December 28.
Either of the state would be hosting the meeting, Khattar said, adding a communication in this regard was received from the Union Minister on Wednesday.
"The SYL is a long pending issue. We are demanding water as per its availability and per our share mandated by the Supreme Court," Khattar told reporters here.
The SYL conflict dates back to 1981 water-sharing agreement after Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966. The apex court on October 4 came down heavily on the Punjab government for its delayed approach towards the construction of the SYL canal.
The apex court, in its order, has directed the Centre to look into the mediation process over the dispute and also carry out a survey on Punjab side to see the extent of construction made by the state.
In March, the apex court had directed the Centre to play a more active role in the resolution as the main arbitrator in the case.
In July 2020, the court had asked the Chief Ministers of the two states to resolve the issue amicably.
The agreement envisages construction of a 214 km canal of which 122 km is to be constructed in Punjab and 92 km in Haryana.