Union MoS Savitri Thakur visits flood-hit Himachal, reviews progress of relief work

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur on Saturday interacted with Himachal Pradesh families hit by natural disasters and reviewed relief works.

She listened to the concerns of the affected families who lost homes and livelihoods in the recent natural disasters, including floods, landslides, and cloudbursts, according to an official statement.

The Minister inspected several locations along the Kullu–Manali route, covering Vaishno Mata Temple, Sabzi Mandi (Bandrol), Raison, Dohlu Nala, Fozal Nala, Duada Vihal, Jatehar Vihal (Patlikuhal), Nalsu Nala, Manalsu Nala, Solang, Palchang, Samahan, Bahang and the 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th Mile areas situated on the banks of the Beas River.

These regions had suffered extensive damage to road connectivity due to heavy rainfall and landslides. With the continuous efforts of the Central Government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), repair and reconstruction of damaged roads are being undertaken on a war footing.

During the visit, she interacted with affected families, listened to their concerns, and reviewed the progress of ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures.

Earlier last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himachal Pradesh to review flood and rain-related damage and announced a Rs 1,500 crore relief package.

He made an aerial survey of the flood and landslide-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh. Later, the Prime Minister held an official meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess overall damage.

PM Modi also announced advance release of the second instalments under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Prime Minister met members of families affected by floods and landslides. He offered his condolences to the next of kin who have lost their near and dear ones in the calamity, and announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 2 lakh each to families of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured.



