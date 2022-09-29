Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari made at least 6 airbags mandatory in cars from 1st October 2023

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has made a big announcement regarding airbags in cars.He informed that the government has decided to make minimum 6 airbags mandatory in passenger cars from 1st October 2023.It was earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in all eight-seater vehicles from October 1, 2022, which has now been deferred.

Nitin Gadkari tweeted that "The safety of all passengers traveling in motor vehicles is more important than their cost and variants. Their safety is our priority."

Gadkari wrote, "Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the auto industry in the global supply chain and its impact on the economic aspects,It has been decided to implement the proposal to make minimum 6 airbags mandatory in passenger cars (M-1 category) with effect from 01 October 2023.





Nitin Gadkari had earlier slammed automakers about the safety norms for cars in the country.Along with this, it was said that automakers should also think about the safety of people using small cars.He then said "Most automobile manufacturers in India export cars with 6 airbags but in India the same vehicles are given two or 4 airbags."He had said that increasing the airbags will not cause any big jump in the prices of the cars.In such a situation, any negligence regarding the safety of the passengers will not be tolerated under any circumstances. There will be no compromise on this.

After the death of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident, questions about the safety of passengers in vehicles have intensified.Post this incident, the government made it mandatory for the front seat as well as the rear seat passengers to wear seatbelts in the vehicle.