Unitech money laundering case: ED attaches 3 land parcels of 2 dummy companies

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that in connection with its probe against Unitech group, it has attached properties worth Rs 106 crore purchased by two dummy companies.

An ED official said that the financial probe agency has attached three land parcels worth Rs 106.08 crore in Haryana's Gurugram in relation to the investigation being conducted against Unitech Group.

The official said that these parcels had been purchased by two dummy entities of Chandras namely Erode Projects Pvt Limited and Kore communities Pvt Limited.

ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of various FIRs filed by homebuyers against Unitech Group and its promoters before the Delhi Police. The official said that the total proceeds of crime in this case is Rs 5,063.05 crore as determined till now.

The official said that the during probe it was revealed that the three land parcels were purchased by Erode Projects Pvt Limited and Kore communities Pvt Limited from the proceeds of crime generated out of scheduled offence.

"Both these companies are controlled by the promoters of Unitech Group and proceeds of crime have been transferred to these companies after substantial layering in Singapore and Cayman Island," he said.

Earlier on March 4 this year, ED had conducted search operations at 35 premises of Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group and Carnoustie Group located in NCR and Mumbai.

After analysis of the seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the above diversion and layering of proceeds of crime has been unearthed.

The ED has earlier attached immovable properties to the tune of Rs 431 Crore belonging to Trikar Group, Carnoustie Group and Shivalik Group.

"With this attachment, the total attachment in this case reached to Rs 537 crore," he added.