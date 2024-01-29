Live
'Unlawful association': Govt extends ban on SIMI for 5 more years
The Central government on Monday extended ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for five more years and declared it an 'unlawful association'.
“The ban on SIMI has been imposed under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967 for a further period of five years,” Ministry of Home Affairs said.
The ministry said that the ban on SIMI has been imposed vide Gazette Notification Number S.O. 564(E), dated the 31st January, 2019.
“SIMI continues to be involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India,” the ministry said.
The ministry said that many criminal cases have been registered against SIMI and its members under various sections of law including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.